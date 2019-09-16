UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Astana-Format Consultations On Syria To Be Held In Kazakh Capital In October - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:21 PM

Next Astana-Format Consultations on Syria to Be Held in Kazakh Capital in October - Putin

The next round of the Russian-Turkish-Iranian expert consultations on the Syrian settlement will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan next month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The next round of the Russian-Turkish-Iranian expert consultations on the Syrian settlement will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan next month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"Promoting the intra-Syrian political dialogue is among our Primary tasks.

For this purpose, we will continue the practice of holding regular expert meetings with participation of the guarantor states, sides to the Syrian conflict, and the UN and regional observers. The fourteenth round of such consultations will be held in October in Nur-Sultan," Putin said after meeting with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Ankara.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Ankara October

Recent Stories

Moscow Believes Syria's Integrity to Be Fully Rest ..

4 minutes ago

Event in South Africa exposes Indian brutalities i ..

4 minutes ago

Rouhani on Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities: Y ..

4 minutes ago

Niamey residents flee after the worst floods in 50 ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan, AJK's people never accept revocation of ..

9 minutes ago

Multan Sukkur Motorway to be opened after removal ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.