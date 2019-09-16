Next Astana-Format Consultations on Syria to Be Held in Kazakh Capital in October - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The next round of the Russian-Turkish-Iranian expert consultations on the Syrian settlement will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan next month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"Promoting the intra-Syrian political dialogue is among our Primary tasks.

For this purpose, we will continue the practice of holding regular expert meetings with participation of the guarantor states, sides to the Syrian conflict, and the UN and regional observers. The fourteenth round of such consultations will be held in October in Nur-Sultan," Putin said after meeting with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Ankara.