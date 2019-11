Next Astana-Format Meeting on Syria May Be Held Soon - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The next Astana-format meeting on Syria may be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan soon, as the date is already being discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi has recently said that no request for holding the meeting in November has been submitted so far.

"This matter is currently being negotiated. We will organize this event already in the upcoming period, quite soon," Vershinin told reporters.

The Astana format includes Turkey, Russia and Iran.