Next Astana-Format Meeting On Syria May Be Postponed From October To November - Nur-Sultan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 10:00 AM

Next Astana-Format Meeting on Syria May Be Postponed From October to November - Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) SULTAN, October 12 (Sputnik) - Plans to hold another meeting on the Syrian settlement in the Astana format are on the table, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Saturday, noting that the meeting was initially supposed to be held in late October but may be postponed to November.

"The plans are on the table. We planned [to hold the meeting in] late October. But now, I do not know for how long it will be delayed," Tileuberdi told reporters.

When asked for how long the next round of the Astana-format consultations might be postponed, Tileuberdi said the talks might be delayed "until November, no longer than that, I believe."

