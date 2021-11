Next Astana-Format Meeting on Syria Planned for December - Lavrov

The next Astana-format meeting on Syria is planned for December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The next Astana-format meeting on Syria is planned for December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Tuesday.

"The next meeting is planned for December. I am sure that we will discuss there what additional steps could be taken," Lavrov said at a press conference.