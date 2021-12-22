Next Astana Format Meeting On Syria To Be Held In First Half Of 2022
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:56 PM
The next Astana format meeting on Syria in Nur-Sultan will be held in the first half of the next year, taking into consideration the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the participants said in the communique on Wednesday
NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The next Astana format meeting on Syria in Nur-Sultan will be held in the first half of the next year, taking into consideration the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the participants said in the communique on Wednesday.
"Decided to convene the 18th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultan in the first half of 2022 taking into consideration the pandemic situation," the communique read.