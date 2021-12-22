Next Astana Format Meeting on Syria to be Held in First Half of 2022

The next Astana format meeting on Syria in Nur-Sultan will be held in the first half of the next year, taking into consideration the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the participants said in the communique on Wednesday

"Decided to convene the 18th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultan in the first half of 2022 taking into consideration the pandemic situation," the communique read.