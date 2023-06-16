Next Astana Format Meeting on Syria to Be Held on June 20-21 - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The next round of Astana format talks on Syria will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan on June 20-21, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On June 20-21, 2022, Astana will host the 20th International High-Level Meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

Delegations from guarantor countries Russia, Turkey and Iran as well as the representatives of the Government of Syria and the Syrian opposition will take part in the talks. Representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are expected to arrive as observers," the statement said.

The parties are expected to discuss the regional situation around Syria, as well as settlement in the country, terrorism issues and confidence-building measures, the statement read.