Next Astana-Format Meeting on Syria to Be Held in Nur-Sultan Dec 10-11 - Foreign Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The next Astana-format meeting on Syria in Nur-Sultan will be held from December 10-11, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on Friday.

"[December] 10-11," Tleuberdi said, when asked about the date of the meeting in the Kazakh capital.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday that the meeting, which has already been repeatedly delayed, would take place closer to December 10.