Next Astana-Format Meeting on Syria to Be Held in March 2020 - Astana-14 Statement

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The next Astana-format meeting on Syria will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in March 2020, Russia, Turkey and Iran said on Wednesday in their joint statement, obtained by Sputnik.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey as guarantors of the Astana format ... decided to hold the next International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultan in March 2020," the Astana-14 final communique read.