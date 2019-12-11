UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Astana-Format Meeting On Syria To Be Held In March 2020 - Astana-14 Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:59 PM

Next Astana-Format Meeting on Syria to Be Held in March 2020 - Astana-14 Statement

The next Astana-format meeting on Syria will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in March 2020, Russia, Turkey and Iran said on Wednesday in their joint statement, obtained by Sputnik

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The next Astana-format meeting on Syria will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in March 2020, Russia, Turkey and Iran said on Wednesday in their joint statement, obtained by Sputnik.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey as guarantors of the Astana format ... decided to hold the next International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultan in March 2020," the Astana-14 final communique read.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana March December 2020

Recent Stories

Russia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Syr ..

34 seconds ago

Date for Next Meeting on Syria in Astana Format No ..

36 seconds ago

One Person Killed in Bomb Attack Near NATO Airbase ..

37 seconds ago

IHC grants bail to ailing Asif Ali Zardari on medi ..

14 minutes ago

Necessary Procedures in Russia to Take Months if U ..

40 seconds ago

Asian markets struggle for traction as trade conce ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.