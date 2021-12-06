Next Astana Format Meeting on Syria to Take Place in Next Few Weeks - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The next Astana format meeting on Syria will take place in the next few weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The next Astana format meeting on Syria will take place in the next few weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The next meeting of the Astana troika with the participation of observers from Arab countries is being prepared to be held in Nur-Sultan in the next few weeks," Lavrov told reporters.