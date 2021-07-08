UrduPoint.com
Next Astana Format Talks On Syria May Be Held In October - Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Next Astana Format Talks on Syria May Be Held in October - Source

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) -The next meeting in the Astana Format on Syria in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan may be held in October, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It is planned until the end of the year, it could be October. Everything will depend on the epidemiological situation," the source said.

