MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The next Astana-format meeting on Syria is scheduled to be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi next month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We compared stands on Syria settlement. The Astana format is efficient, it keeps confirming its relevance.

We discussed preparations for the next meeting in the Astana format, which is scheduled to take place in February in Sochi," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The ministers also discussed the effort of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's drafting panel, which just recently started a regular session, Lavrov said, noting that Russia, Iran and Turkey are all interested in efficient negotiations.