Next Astana-Format Talks On Syria To Be Held In Tehran Soon - Iran Envoy To UN
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A new round of Astana-format peace talks on Syria will be held in Tehran in the near future, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi told the UN Security Council.
"The upcoming summit of the guarantors of the Astana format, which is due to take place in the near future in Tehran, provides an essential opportunity for the comprehensive examination of situation in Syria," Ravanchi said on Thursday evening.