Next Astana Talks Expected in Mid-2021 in Nur-Sultan - Sochi Final Statement

The 16th Astana talks on the Syrian settlement are expected to be held in Nur-Sultan in mid-2021, Iran, Russia and Turkey said Wednesday

"[It was] decided to hold the 18th international meeting on Syria in Astana format in Nur-Sultan in mid-2021," the three countries said in a joint final statement, following the talks on Syria in Sochi.