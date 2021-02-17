UrduPoint.com
Next Astana Talks Expected In Mid-2021 In Nur-Sultan - Sochi Final Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:54 PM

Next Astana Talks Expected in Mid-2021 in Nur-Sultan - Sochi Final Statement

The 16th Astana talks on the Syrian settlement are expected to be held in Nur-Sultan in mid-2021, Iran, Russia and Turkey said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The 16th Astana talks on the Syrian settlement are expected to be held in Nur-Sultan in mid-2021, Iran, Russia and Turkey said Wednesday.

"[It was] decided to hold the 18th international meeting on Syria in Astana format in Nur-Sultan in mid-2021," the three countries said in a joint final statement, following the talks on Syria in Sochi.

