Next Batch of Russian Humanitarian Aid to Arrive in Mozambique Soon - Lavrov

MAPUTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The next shipment of Russian humanitarian aid will arrive in Mozambique in the coming days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is touring Africa at the moment, said on Wednesday.

"Russia traditionally provides humanitarian assistance to Mozambique, primarily in food supplies through the World Food Programme.

And another shipment of humanitarian aid will arrive in the coming days at one of Mozambique's ports," he said at a press conference in Mozambique.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov held talks with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi. Mozambique has become the third country on Lavrov's Africa tour. Earlier this week, the Russian foreign minister visited Kenya and Burundi. On June 1, he will travel to South Africa to meet with the country's leadership and take part in the BRICS foreign ministers summit.