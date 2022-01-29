UrduPoint.com

Next Blinken-Lavrov Talk Expected Next Week - Assistant Secretary Of State

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Next conversation between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov could take place next week, US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried said.

The conversation has not yet been scheduled, but the diplomats agreed in Geneva that they would talk again after the response to Moscow's proposals was conveyed, Donfried told Russian broadcaster Dozhd (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia).

>