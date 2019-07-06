Next BRICS Consultations on Middle East, Africa to Be Held in Russia in 2020 - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The next BRICS consultations at the level of special envoys for the middle East and North Africa will take place in Russia in 2020, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The fifth consultative meeting of BRICS countries at the level of special representatives for the Middle East and Africa were held from July 4-5 in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia. The Russian side was represented by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.

"The participants agreed to hold the next meeting at the level of deputy ministers/special representatives of BRICS countries in Russia in 2020 in the framework of its rotating presidency in BRICS.

They also agreed on feasibility of holding regular consultations on the Middle East and North Africa at various venues, including the United Nations," the statement said.

According to the statement, participants of the consultations expressed their concern over ongoing conflicts in various countries in the Middle East and North Africa that hinder stability and security in the region and provide fertile ground for terrorist activities. Moreover, the parties slammed any foreign interference and illegal use of force in the region.

During the consultations, the participants addressed current developments in Syria, Libya, Sudan and Yemen, the statement stressed.