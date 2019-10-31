UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next BRICS Media Forum Planned To Be Held In Russia's Novosibirsk In 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:10 PM

Next BRICS Media Forum Planned to Be Held in Russia's Novosibirsk in 2020

The next media forum of BRICS countries is planned to be held in Russia's city of Novosibirsk in 2020, Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostaev told Sputnik

SAO PAULO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The next media forum of BRICS countries is planned to be held in Russia's city of Novosibirsk in 2020, Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostaev told Sputnik.

The fourth edition of the BRICS media forum is currently underway in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.

"At the session of the media forum presidium in Sao Paulo, our delegation told our colleagues that the next summit was planned to be held in Novosibirsk. At the same time, it will depend on the finalized program for Russia's BRICS chairmanship that is still being planned and will be published later," Gornostaev, who co-chairs the forum's 2019 edition, said.

The BRICS leaders' summit will be held in St. Petersburg next year.

Related Topics

Russia Sao Paulo Novosibirsk St. Petersburg Same 2019 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Three days left to apply for Launchpad 14

2 minutes ago

Southern Punjab and Northern play out high scoring ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Rescuessea Cyclone ‘Kyarr’affect ..

29 minutes ago

UAE, Suriname sign Bilateral Air Services Agreemen ..

43 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcom ..

2 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief contradicts PML-N's announcement about ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.