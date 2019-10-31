The next media forum of BRICS countries is planned to be held in Russia's city of Novosibirsk in 2020, Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostaev told Sputnik

SAO PAULO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The next media forum of BRICS countries is planned to be held in Russia 's city of Novosibirsk in 2020 , Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostaev told Sputnik.

The fourth edition of the BRICS media forum is currently underway in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.

"At the session of the media forum presidium in Sao Paulo, our delegation told our colleagues that the next summit was planned to be held in Novosibirsk. At the same time, it will depend on the finalized program for Russia's BRICS chairmanship that is still being planned and will be published later," Gornostaev, who co-chairs the forum's 2019 edition, said.

The BRICS leaders' summit will be held in St. Petersburg next year.