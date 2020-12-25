Next Central African Leader to Maintain Military Ties With Russia - Presidential Candidate

(@FahadShabbir)

The Central African Republic will strive for a closer military cooperation with Russia under whoever wins this Sunday's general election, a candidate to replace President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Sputnik in an interview

Touadera has been fostering security ties with Russia, which opened a representative office in car in October to supply it with military hardware. On Sunday, CAR residents will go to the polls to elect a new president and lawmakers to the National Assembly.

"Our Russian partners must not think that in this country apart from President Touadera all other politicians will chase away the Russians. No. It's a state-to-state relation... If it's to train our military forces, if it's to equip them it's a good thing," Mahamat Kamoun said.

Kamoun, who led the CAR government after the 2013 coup, said his country owed a lot to the Soviet Union.

Their ties broke down after the Soviet collapse but have been restored in recent years � this time with a focus on the military.

"If it was for me I would maintain this training until we grow in strength. And notably the donation of weapons, which CAR army has been using for 40, 50 years - they are Kalashnikovs. We don't use the French arms here," he pointed out.

CAR is now seeking to diversify cooperation, Kamoun added. Its troops have been trained by Russia, the US, France, China, and Egypt. Despite this, the politician said media, had been misrepresenting CAR's ties with Russia as "something unknown."

"There are too many manipulations with media outlets here. We don't want to be a battleground between the powers, between France and Russia, Russia and USA. We want to cooperate with everybody, there is place for everybody," Kamoun argued.