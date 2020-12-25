UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Central African Leader To Maintain Military Ties With Russia - Presidential Candidate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 02:17 PM

Next Central African Leader to Maintain Military Ties With Russia - Presidential Candidate

The Central African Republic will strive for a closer military cooperation with Russia under whoever wins this Sunday's general election, a candidate to replace President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Central African Republic will strive for a closer military cooperation with Russia under whoever wins this Sunday's general election, a candidate to replace President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Sputnik in an interview.

Touadera has been fostering security ties with Russia, which opened a representative office in car in October to supply it with military hardware. On Sunday, CAR residents will go to the polls to elect a new president and lawmakers to the National Assembly.

"Our Russian partners must not think that in this country apart from President Touadera all other politicians will chase away the Russians. No. It's a state-to-state relation... If it's to train our military forces, if it's to equip them it's a good thing," Mahamat Kamoun said.

Kamoun, who led the CAR government after the 2013 coup, said his country owed a lot to the Soviet Union.

Their ties broke down after the Soviet collapse but have been restored in recent years � this time with a focus on the military.

"If it was for me I would maintain this training until we grow in strength. And notably the donation of weapons, which CAR army has been using for 40, 50 years - they are Kalashnikovs. We don't use the French arms here," he pointed out.

CAR is now seeking to diversify cooperation, Kamoun added. Its troops have been trained by Russia, the US, France, China, and Egypt. Despite this, the politician said media, had been misrepresenting CAR's ties with Russia as "something unknown."

"There are too many manipulations with media outlets here. We don't want to be a battleground between the powers, between France and Russia, Russia and USA. We want to cooperate with everybody, there is place for everybody," Kamoun argued.

Related Topics

USA National Assembly Army Russia China Egypt France Car Central African Republic October Sunday Media All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Hurriyat leader, Khan Sopori pays tributes to 2 ma ..

3 minutes ago

CAR Needs Control Over Diamond Fields, Clampdown o ..

3 minutes ago

Amir Yamin shares his stunning “In-Swinger”

20 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes south of Philippi ..

20 minutes ago

Burundian Reporters Freed by Presidential Pardon A ..

13 minutes ago

Current account situation very encouraging: Mian Z ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.