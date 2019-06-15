Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The next summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will be held in 2022, the declaration of the fifth CICA summit said Saturday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The next summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will be held in 2022, the declaration of the fifth CICA summit said Saturday.

"We agree to hold the Sixth Meeting of CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs in 2020 and the Sixth CICA Summit in 2022," the declaration reads.

The CICA member states also expressed confidence that Tajikistan as the forum's chair and other member states would undertake efforts to bring cooperation within CICA and its development to a higher level.

CICA is an interstate forum, established at the initiative of Kazakhstan in 1992 with the aim to create conditions for promoting dialogue, decision-making and implementation of measures in the field of security in Asia. As of today, 27 states of Asia are CICA members. A total of eight countries and five international organizations have an observer status. Since 2014, the headquarters of CICA is located in Astana. Tajikistan chairs the forum in 2019-2020.