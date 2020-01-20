(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The next conference on the Libyan crisis settlement is scheduled for early February and will take place on the level of foreign ministers, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

A conference on Libyan settlement was held on Sunday in Berlin, with representatives of Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and other countries invited to attend.

"[On Sunday], we decided to hold a follow-up conference in Berlin at the level of the foreign ministers in early February," Maas told reporters.

The Berlin conference was held after the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow with the participation of representatives of Russia and Turkey. Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls the country's east, then left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement with the Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli and led by Fayez Sarraj. Haftar and Sarraj attended the Berlin conference, but there were no direct negotiations between them there.