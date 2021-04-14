Next Contact Group Meeting on Ukrainian Peace Set for April 28

The contact group negotiating a way toward Ukrainian peace will meet in two weeks, the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic said Wednesday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The contact group negotiating a way toward Ukrainian peace will meet in two weeks, the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic said Wednesday.

The group had a video call earlier in the day amid escalating tensions in Ukraine's breakaway region. The format brings together representatives of the Ukrainian government, the two self-proclaimed republics in the country's east, as well as Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"The meeting of the contact group is over. The next meeting is scheduled for April 28," the foreign affairs office of the Donetsk republic said in a statement.

Ukraine mounted an offensive in 2014 after militias in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions refused to recognize the new central government that took power in what they viewed as a coup. Russia has accused Ukrainian troops of staging provocations against the militias along the contact line and breaching the fragile truce.