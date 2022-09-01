Next Crew of International Space Station Fit for Spaceflight - Roscosmos

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Russian state-owned space corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday that the inter-agency commission found the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) Expedition 68 fit for the space flight and recommended that they start pre-launch preparations.

"According to the commission, the crew of the 68th long-duration mission to the ISS is fit for the space flight. The crew of Soyuz MS-22 is allowed to start the final phase of the pre-launch preparations at the Baikonur Cosmodrome," Roscosmos said in a statement posted on Telegram.

According to the corporation, the crew of SpaceX Crew-5 could begin their final preparations for the flight on the US-made Crew Dragon spacecraft at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Johnson Space Center.

The launch of the Russian-made Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft is scheduled for September 21. It will carry Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio to the ISS.

On October 3, as a part of the ISS Expedition 68, Russia's Anna Kikina will fly on the US spacecraft with NASA's astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada as well as Koichi Wakata from Japan.

