Next Crewed Mission To ISS May Take Shorter Route - Russian Space Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Next Crewed Mission to ISS May Take Shorter Route - Russian Space Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The next crew flying to the International Space Station may do it in about three hours, down from the current six, Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin said Thursday.

"I talked today with the designer general of the Energia corporation, and we agreed that the crewed spacecraft we launch next will take the two-lap route, instead of the four-lap one, and dock in roughly 3 hours and 20 minutes," Rogozin said in a YouTube appearance.

Rogozin added that the new US space capsule could not beat this record. It usually takes spacefarers around six hours and four laps around the Earth to reach the orbital outpost.

