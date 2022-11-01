UrduPoint.com

Next CSTO Summit To Discuss Aid For Armenia On November 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Leaders of the six nations making up the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will meet in Yerevan on November 23 to discuss support for Armenia.

This was announced on Tuesday following the meeting of the CSTO secretary general, Stanislav Zas, with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Stanislav Zas informed Alexander Lukashenko about preparations for the regular session of the CSTO collective security council that will take place in Yerevan on November 23," the CSTO said on social media.

The summit will discuss the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The neighbors fought a war over a disputed region in 2020 and clashed again in September, with the sides blaming each other for firing first.

The six leaders last talked to one another by video on Friday. They discussed the CSTO peacekeeping mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

