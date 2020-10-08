Next Debate Between Trump, Biden on Oct 15 to Be Virtual - Organizers

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The next debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on October 15 will be held in a virtual format, with both candidates participating from remote locations, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced in a statement on Thursday.

"In order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15, 2020, The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced the following today: The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations," the statement said.