MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) The next Russian State Duma commission on foreign interference in Russian internal affairs meeting might take place on September 27, chairman of the commission Vasilii Piskarev said Friday.

"We still want to understand whether the Germans [the Deutsche Welle management] will come to us [Moscow] or not. If they don't come, we will manage without them and hold our meeting on September 27," Piskarev told reporters.

The German Deutsche Welle broadcaster has been covering this summer's unauthorized rallies in Moscow that were called over the disqualification of opposition figures from the city council election race.

It was accused of interfering in Russia's internal affairs by calling on local residents to take to the streets.

The company has refuted the allegations, saying that it had not published any such articles.

Following the scandal, Russian lawmakers decided in August to establish a 12-member commission to investigate all cases of foreign interference in domestic affairs.