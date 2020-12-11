Next EAEU Summit to Be Held in May 2021 - Eurasian Economic Commission Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) is scheduled for May 2021, Mikhail Myasnikovich, the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said at a briefing on Friday.

"A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has been tentatively scheduled for next May, where we will need to report on plans to implement the strategy until 2025, on the instructions given to combat the coronavirus pandemic and on many specific other issues," he said.

Earlier, Myasnikovich said that the heads of EAEU countries had approved the strategy for the development of the union's integration through 2025.