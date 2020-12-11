UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next EAEU Summit To Be Held In May 2021 - Eurasian Economic Commission Head

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Next EAEU Summit to Be Held in May 2021 - Eurasian Economic Commission Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) is scheduled for May 2021, Mikhail Myasnikovich, the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said at a briefing on Friday.

"A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has been tentatively scheduled for next May, where we will need to report on plans to implement the strategy until 2025, on the instructions given to combat the coronavirus pandemic and on many specific other issues," he said.

Earlier, Myasnikovich said that the heads of EAEU countries had approved the strategy for the development of the union's integration through 2025.

Related Topics

May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Business should be a force for good, founders tell ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-chief receives British A ..

1 hour ago

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

2 hours ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

2 hours ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

2 hours ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.