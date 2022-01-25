UrduPoint.com

Next EU Foreign Affairs Council May Be Held in Kiev in Show of Solidarity - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell did not rule out the possibility of holding the next EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kiev to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine.

"Why not... it's not impossible, the idea we have for a council meeting, they can decide to have a meeting externally. If there is unanimous agreement then we can meet anywhere, why not to Kiev," Borrell said at a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

This will be possible if the situation around Ukraine deteriorates further to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine, he noted, adding that so far no decision has been made on the issue.

Romanian Foreign Minster Bogdan Aurescu said it was his country that floated the idea of having the next monthly meeting in February in Kiev.

"I reiterated Romania's position on the need for dialogue, but also deterrence. Need fast progress in preparing EU firm & credible sanctions. Suggested to examine organizing a FAC meeting in Kyiv," Aurescu tweeted after the meeting.

