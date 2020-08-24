Next-Gen US Electronic Attack System Completes First Test on EA-18G Growler - Raytheon

An upgraded electronic jammer that disrupts and degrades enemy communications, air defenses and system controls that depend on electromagnetic waves completed its first flight test, Raytheon said in a release on Monday

"Future mission systems flight testing will demonstrate weapons system control, power generation, and electromagnetic compatibility between jammer and aircraft, as well as the performance of NGJ-MB's [Next Generation Jammer-Mid-Band] high-capacity digital waveform generation and active electronically scanned arrays in flight against a variety of targets," the release said.

The first flight took place earlier this month at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in the State of Maryland following more than 600 hours of ground testing of Engineering Development Model, or EDM, pods, the release said.

Data from flight tests on the Growler will inform the Navy's decision to start NGJ-MB production, the release added.

To date, Raytheon has delivered ten EDM pods: six mission systems pods and four aeromechanical pods. A total of 28 pods will be delivered under the EMD contract, according to the release.