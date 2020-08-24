UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next-Gen US Electronic Attack System Completes First Test On EA-18G Growler - Raytheon

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:29 PM

Next-Gen US Electronic Attack System Completes First Test on EA-18G Growler - Raytheon

An upgraded electronic jammer that disrupts and degrades enemy communications, air defenses and system controls that depend on electromagnetic waves completed its first flight test, Raytheon said in a release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) An upgraded electronic jammer that disrupts and degrades enemy communications, air defenses and system controls that depend on electromagnetic waves completed its first flight test, Raytheon said in a release on Monday.

"Future mission systems flight testing will demonstrate weapons system control, power generation, and electromagnetic compatibility between jammer and aircraft, as well as the performance of NGJ-MB's [Next Generation Jammer-Mid-Band] high-capacity digital waveform generation and active electronically scanned arrays in flight against a variety of targets," the release said.

The first flight took place earlier this month at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in the State of Maryland following more than 600 hours of ground testing of Engineering Development Model, or EDM, pods, the release said.

Data from flight tests on the Growler will inform the Navy's decision to start NGJ-MB production, the release added.

To date, Raytheon has delivered ten EDM pods: six mission systems pods and four aeromechanical pods. A total of 28 pods will be delivered under the EMD contract, according to the release.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Minsk Agrees With Moscow on Air Defense Systems De ..

24 seconds ago

Belarusian Coordination Council Disputes Defense M ..

27 seconds ago

Senate passes three bills

28 seconds ago

Govt to ensure transparency in water share to prov ..

30 seconds ago

Tropical songbirds stop breeding to survive drough ..

3 minutes ago

Russia hits back with expulsion of Austrian diplom ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.