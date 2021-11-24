Next German govt to reinstall 'debt brake' in 2023: pact

Germany will reinstate the constitutionally enshrined debt limit from 2023, the incoming government said in a coalition agreement unveiled Wednesday, while maintaining promises to invest heavily in climate and infrastructure in the years ahead

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany will reinstate the constitutionally enshrined debt limit from 2023, the incoming government said in a coalition agreement unveiled Wednesday, while maintaining promises to invest heavily in climate and infrastructure in the years ahead.

"From 2023... we will adhere to requirements of the debt brake," the three parties said in the pact. The brake, which caps annual borrowing, was lifted in 2020 to cope with the economic fallout from the pandemic.