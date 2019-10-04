- Home
Next Hearing For 4 US Activists Arrested At Venezuelan Embassy Set For December 6 - Judge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:21 PM
The US District Court for the District of Columbia scheduled the next hearing in the case of four activists arrested at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington for December 6
"We have scheduled the status conference for December 6 at 9:30 a.m.," Chief Judge Beryl Howell said on Friday.