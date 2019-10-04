UrduPoint.com
Next Hearing For 4 US Activists Arrested At Venezuelan Embassy Set For December 6 - Judge

Next Hearing for 4 US Activists Arrested at Venezuelan Embassy Set for December 6 - Judge

The US District Court for the District of Columbia scheduled the next hearing in the case of four activists arrested at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington for December 6

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The US District Court for the District of Columbia scheduled the next hearing in the case of four activists arrested at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington for December 6.

"We have scheduled the status conference for December 6 at 9:30 a.m.," Chief Judge Beryl Howell said on Friday.

More Stories From World

