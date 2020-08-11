UrduPoint.com
Next Hearing Of Case Of Youngest Khachaturian Sister To Be Held On August 17 - Court

Tue 11th August 2020

Next Hearing of Case of Youngest Khachaturian Sister to Be Held on August 17 - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Butyrsky District Court in Moscow will continue the closed trial of Maria Khachaturian, the youngest of three sisters who killed their father after being physically and psychologically abused by him, on August 17, the court's press service told Sputnik on Monday.

Maria is facing admittance into a mental ward instead of prison, as she was determined to have been criminally insane at the moment of the crime and thus cannot be held accountable for her actions. The court will be deciding what kind of compulsory psychiatric care she will receive.

"The next closed court hearing in the case of Maria Khachaturian was postponed to August 17," the press service said.

The three sisters attacked and killed their father in their apartment in Moscow. The case has become subjected to intense public scrutiny and discussion on domestic abuse in Russia.

The older sisters, Krestina and Angelina, have been charged with murder and are facing from eight to 20 years in prison. They will be tried by a jury. The jury selection will start on August 31.

