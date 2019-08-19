Next Hearing of Corruption Case on Former Sudanese President to Take Place on Saturday

(@imziishan)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The next hearing on the corruption case of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir will take place on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a Sudanese court held a hearing on the case of Bashir who was charged in June with illegal possession of foreign currency and getting gifts.

"Brig. Gen. Ahmed Mohammed Ali, who questioned the former president of Sudan during a trial on Monday, said that Bashir received about $25 million through Saudi delegates in the form of support and donations during his presidency," a judge said during the Monday hearing, adding that the next hearing would take place on Saturday.

Ali said that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates transferred money to Bashir. A part of this money was received by a senior official with Sudan's Rapid Support Forces.

At the hearing, Bashir confirmed that he received $25 million from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to use it as donations to some parties inside Sudan, including hospitals and military organizations.

He added that UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan gave him a $1 million check.

The Saturday hearing will be the third on the corruption case of Bashir.

Bashir is also accused of involvement in the killing of protesters during rallies against him, money laundering and financing terrorism. The former president is also wanted by the International Criminal Court for suspected war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity, committed during the military conflict in Darfur.

Bashir was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests against his rule. The Transitional Military Council (TMC) took over after the coup but has been accused of holding on to power.

On Saturday, the TMC inked the final power transition deal with the opposition amid ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months. Under the newly-signed constitutional declaration, the sovereign council, a transitional national administration, will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years.