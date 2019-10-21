UrduPoint.com
Next Hearing On Assange's Extradition To US To Be Held November 18 - Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:14 PM

Next Hearing on Assange's Extradition to US to Be Held November 18 - Court

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The next court hearing into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the United States will be held on November 18, the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London ruled on Monday.

According to the court ruling, Assange will be able to take part in the hearing through a videocall from Belmarsh prison, where he is held, due to his health problems.

Assange is currently serving a 50-week sentence over violating his bail conditions. In the US, he is facing espionage charges over his work with WikiLeaks, which published a large number of leaked classified documents.

