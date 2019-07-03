UrduPoint.com
Next Hearing On Case Of Defenders Of Venezuelan Embassy In US To Be Held July 9 - Activist

Next Hearing on Case of Defenders of Venezuelan Embassy in US to Be Held July 9 - Activist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The next court status hearing on the case of four US activists, who were arrested during a police seizure of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington in May, will take place on July 9, while the trial is likely to be held in the fall, co-director of the Popular Resistance activist group Kevin Zeese told Sputnik.

"July 9 will be the next hearing. That's the status conference.

It's the US district court in Washington, DC before the chief judge ... She is holding a status conference to discuss where we are in the case, what kind of progress has been made on discovery," Zeese said on Tuesday.

The activist pointed out that from his point of view the trial was likely to take place in the fall.

"That's a process. I expect this trial will probably not happen until the fall. It'll be a process until then," Zeese stressed.

