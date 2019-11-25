UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Hearing On UK Truck Case Involving 39 Migrant Deaths To Be Held Next Month - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:48 PM

Next Hearing on UK Truck Case Involving 39 Migrant Deaths to Be Held Next Month - Source

The next hearing on the case involving the death of 39 migrants will be held on December 13 at the Central Criminal Court in London, a court official told Sputnik on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The next hearing on the case involving the death of 39 migrants will be held on December 13 at the Central Criminal Court in London, a court official told Sputnik on Monday.

Truck driver Maurice Robinson was charged with manslaughter in a case opened in late October after the bodies of 39 people were found in a truck at an industrial park about 20 miles east of London. The victims were found to be from Vietnam.

Earlier in the day, the suspect pleaded guilty to conspiring to assist illegal immigration and to obtaining criminal property, namely cash.

On October 23, the Essex police found 39 frozen bodies in a truck that arrived in the UK from Belgium. Initially, the victims were believed to be Chinese nationals, but later they were identified as Vietnamese. Several people have been detained in connection with the deaths, including the truck driver, Maurice Robinson, also from Northern Ireland, who was charged with 43 counts of criminal activities.

Related Topics

Hearing Police China Driver London Ireland United Kingdom Belgium Vietnam October December Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Secretary Irrigation inspects development projects ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation calls in 26 players fo ..

3 minutes ago

Most US Voters For First Time Prefer Life Prison S ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

18 minutes ago

Medvedev Says Relations With Separate Partners Mor ..

3 minutes ago

Cameroon opposition says to boycott legislative po ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.