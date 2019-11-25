Next Hearing on UK Truck Case Involving 39 Migrant Deaths to Be Held Next Month - Source

The next hearing on the case involving the death of 39 migrants will be held on December 13 at the Central Criminal Court in London, a court official told Sputnik on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The next hearing on the case involving the death of 39 migrants will be held on December 13 at the Central Criminal Court in London , a court official told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the suspect pleaded guilty to conspiring to assist illegal immigration and to obtaining criminal property, namely cash.

On October 23, the Essex police found 39 frozen bodies in a truck that arrived in the UK from Belgium. Initially, the victims were believed to be Chinese nationals, but later they were identified as Vietnamese. Several people have been detained in connection with the deaths, including the truck driver, Maurice Robinson, also from Northern Ireland, who was charged with 43 counts of criminal activities.