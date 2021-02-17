Next Hearings in Both Navalny Trials to Be Held on Saturday in Same Court - Moscow Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The Babushkinsky Court of Moscow will host two offsite sessions at once on cases involving Alexey Navalny on Saturday, the Moscow City Court told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"On February 20, two trials will take place in the Babushkinsky court building ” at 10.00 a visiting session of the Moscow City Court to consider appeals against the ruling to replace the suspended sentence, at 14.00 ” the hearing of the criminal libel case will continue," the court's spokesperson said.

Both sessions will actually be on-site ” the libel case is being heard by a judge of one of the court sections of the Babushkinsky district of Moscow, and the complaint over replacement of Navalny's suspended sentence with a real one will be considered by a judge of the Moscow City Court.

"The visiting session of the Moscow City Court was organized to optimize the work of the participants in the process, representatives of the media," the spokesperson said.