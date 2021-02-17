UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Hearings In Both Navalny Trials To Be Held On Saturday In Same Court - Moscow Court

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Next Hearings in Both Navalny Trials to Be Held on Saturday in Same Court - Moscow Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The Babushkinsky Court of Moscow will host two offsite sessions at once on cases involving Alexey Navalny on Saturday, the Moscow City Court told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"On February 20, two trials will take place in the Babushkinsky court building ” at 10.00 a visiting session of the Moscow City Court to consider appeals against the ruling to replace the suspended sentence, at 14.00 ” the hearing of the criminal libel case will continue," the court's spokesperson said.

Both sessions will actually be on-site ” the libel case is being heard by a judge of one of the court sections of the Babushkinsky district of Moscow, and the complaint over replacement of Navalny's suspended sentence with a real one will be considered by a judge of the Moscow City Court.

"The visiting session of the Moscow City Court was organized to optimize the work of the participants in the process, representatives of the media," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow February Criminals Media Court

Recent Stories

ADEX inks AED22 million deal with Emirati firm Jen ..

21 minutes ago

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

1 hour ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

2 hours ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.