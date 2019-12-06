Next Hearings in Trump Impeachment Process Scheduled on Monday - House Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The two congressional committees that have been holding the impeachment investigations into US President Donald Trump will hear presentations on the next steps of the process on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee (HJC) said on Thursday.

The presentations from the US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Judiciary Committee will begin at 9:00 a.m. (2:00 p.m.

GMT), the HJC said in a notice.

Earlier in the day, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she had ordered the HJC to draft articles of impeachment against Trump, escalating the drive by House Democrats to force him from office.

Pelosi during a presser accused Trump of abuse of power and drew comparisons with King George III of Britain, against whom the American colonists rebelled and declared their independence more than 240 years ago.