Next High-Level Meeting on Libya Expected on October 5 - UN Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The next high-level meeting on settling the conflict in Libya is scheduled for October 5, preparations are ongoing, a high-ranking source in the United Nations told Sputnik on Friday.

The source added that the meeting was expected to serve as some kind of continuation of the Berlin conference on Libya, which was held on January 19.

The international Berlin conference, in which Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the UN and the European Union took part among others, resulted in a call for a ceasefire in Libya, and in a confirmation of the embargo on arms delivery to the warring parties.