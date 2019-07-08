UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Intra-Afghan Talks May Take Place In Norway - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:14 PM

Next Intra-Afghan Talks May Take Place in Norway - Reports

The next peace talks between Afghan representatives and the Taliban radical movement are expected to take place in Norway, the Pajhwok news agency reported on Monday, citing an informed source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The next peace talks between Afghan representatives and the Taliban radical movement are expected to take place in Norway, the Pajhwok news agency reported on Monday, citing an informed source.

However, the news agency gave no exact date or any information on the possible negotiations venue.

Another round of Intra-Afghan peace talks kicked off on Sunday in the Qatari capital Doha, gathering an unofficial Afghan delegation and Taliban representatives. The negotiations came amid the seventh round of talks between the Taliban and the United States, which began in late June but were briefly put on hold until Tuesday so that the Taliban could join the intra-Afghan talks.

One of the key goals of the current round of the US-Taliban talks is to agree on a time frame for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Kabul has been fighting the Taliban movement for almost two decades while at the same time trying to eliminate the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) since it began operating in Afghanistan in 2015. The Taliban movement and the Afghan authorities have not held direct talks yet.

The Taliban have refused to meet with government representatives at an official level after repeatedly accusing them of being US puppets. Therefore, group has so far maintained contacts with unofficial Afghan delegations only.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Norway Doha Same United States June Sunday 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Amazon training series launched for Pakistanis sel ..

6 minutes ago

Zong 4G offers International roaming facility in 3 ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy To Host2Nd Chairman Joint Chiefs Of ..

23 minutes ago

Indian troops commit grass violation in IOK: Fakha ..

26 seconds ago

State Duma May Consider on Tuesday Response to Geo ..

29 seconds ago

Chances of light rain expected during next 24 hour ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.