Next Intra-Afghan Talks May Take Place in Norway - Reports

The next peace talks between Afghan representatives and the Taliban radical movement are expected to take place in Norway, the Pajhwok news agency reported on Monday, citing an informed source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The next peace talks between Afghan representatives and the Taliban radical movement are expected to take place in Norway , the Pajhwok news agency reported on Monday, citing an informed source.

However, the news agency gave no exact date or any information on the possible negotiations venue.

Another round of Intra-Afghan peace talks kicked off on Sunday in the Qatari capital Doha, gathering an unofficial Afghan delegation and Taliban representatives. The negotiations came amid the seventh round of talks between the Taliban and the United States, which began in late June but were briefly put on hold until Tuesday so that the Taliban could join the intra-Afghan talks.

One of the key goals of the current round of the US-Taliban talks is to agree on a time frame for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Kabul has been fighting the Taliban movement for almost two decades while at the same time trying to eliminate the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) since it began operating in Afghanistan in 2015. The Taliban movement and the Afghan authorities have not held direct talks yet.

The Taliban have refused to meet with government representatives at an official level after repeatedly accusing them of being US puppets. Therefore, group has so far maintained contacts with unofficial Afghan delegations only.