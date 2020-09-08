Next Intra-Palestinian Meeting May Occur in Moscow in Late September - Palestine

The fourth intra-Palestinian meeting may take place in Russia's Moscow at the end of September, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Maher at-Taher, told Sputnik on Tuesday in the wake of negotiations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The fourth intra-Palestinian meeting may take place in Russia's Moscow at the end of September, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Maher at-Taher, told Sputnik on Tuesday in the wake of negotiations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Bogdanov had discussed with Palestine's representatives in Damascus plans to organize the next intra-Palestinian meeting in Moscow.

"Mr. Bogdanov has confirmed that Moscow is interested in [Palestine's] national unity and that it is ready to host a comprehensive Palestinian national dialogue meeting in Moscow .

.. in the end of September," at-Taher said.

The most recent meeting of main Palestinian forces was held in Moscow at the site of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences in February 2019. The main focus was the search for ways to overcome the long-term intra-Palestinian split. It was provoked by the conflict between Hamas and the Fatah movement, which controls part of the West Bank through the institutions of the Palestinian National Authority.