Next Israeli General Election Should Provide Alternative To Netanyahu's Likud - Gantz

Next Israeli General Election Should Provide Alternative to Netanyahu's Likud - Gantz

The next Israeli general election scheduled for March 2020 should have an alternative to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White political alliance, said on Friday in the wake of Netanyahu's victory in the Likud primary

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The next Israeli general election scheduled for March 2020 should have an alternative to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White political alliance, said on Friday in the wake of Netanyahu's victory in the Likud primary.

Earlier in the day, the official results from the internal Likud election indicated that Netanyahu gained more than 72 percent of the overall vote despite being indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. His main rival, former Interior Minister Gideon Sa'ar, received only 27.5 percent.

"The upcoming [general] election should provide an alternative to Netanyahu's party. We must choose unity, statehood and national reconciliation," Gantz said.

The alliance's head added that the current prime minister sought be above the law and achieve judicial immunity instead of working for the people.

According to Gantz, Israel's domestic policies should go in a new direction.

"To achieve this, Kahol-Lavan [Blue and White] should get a considerable advantage in the next elections that will allow us to break out of the political deadlock and get out of the corruption," the politician said.

The Primary took place amid a months-long political crisis in Israel. Following the April general election, Netanyahu failed to form a viable coalition. Another election in September saw Gantz pull slightly ahead of the current prime minister but still fall short of a majority. As a result, the Israeli parliament dissolved itself and set another snap election for March 2.

