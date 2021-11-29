UrduPoint.com

Next ISS Orbit Correction Scheduled For December 24 - Roscosmos

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

The next correction of the International Space Station (ISS) orbit is scheduled for December 24, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The next correction of the International Space Station (ISS) orbit is scheduled for December 24, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Monday.

"The next correction of the ISS orbit altitude is scheduled for December 24," a Roscosmos representative told journalists.

The agency did not provide any specific information on how the orbit will be adjusted and which module or spacecraft's engines will be used for thrust.

The previous correction of the ISS orbit was scheduled for November 16 amid the arrival of Russian Progress spacecraft delivering Prichal docking module to the station and a launch of Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft with space tourists in December.

The press service highlighted that the off-schedule ISS orbit correction to evade space debris was conducted on November 10 and the scheduled for November 16 altitude adjustment was no longer necessary. The altitude was corrected for 1.2 kilometers (0.74 miles) to evade the wreckage of China's spacecraft Fengyun-1C.

The 66th expedition is working on the ISS at the moment. The expedition includes two Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov (station's commander) and Pyotr Dubrov, American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and four members of the Crew-3 mission Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer.

