Next Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Promises to Focus on Security, Diplomacy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The new head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and thus the next prime minister, Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that he intends to pay special attention to diplomacy and security issues, at a press conference after his victory.

"As for diplomacy and security assurances, I am talking about three determinations. These include the determination to defend the fundamental values and, above all, democracy. These include the determination to protect the peace and stability of our country. These include the determination to contribute to addressing global issues, thus showing our presence in the global community and defending our national interests.

On the basis of these three determinations, I will advance foreign policy and security measures, and achieve the creation of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Kishida stated at a press conference at the party's headquarters.

Kishida is known for his capacity to make compromises and listen carefully to the interlocutor. During the election campaign, he showed a notebook, dubbed by the journalists "Kishida's notebook," which he always carries with him and where he writes down the wishes and aspirations of people he meets while traveling around the country.