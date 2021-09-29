UrduPoint.com

Next Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Promises To Focus On Security, Diplomacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Next Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Promises to Focus on Security, Diplomacy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The new head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and thus the next prime minister, Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that he intends to pay special attention to diplomacy and security issues, at a press conference after his victory.

"As for diplomacy and security assurances, I am talking about three determinations. These include the determination to defend the fundamental values and, above all, democracy. These include the determination to protect the peace and stability of our country. These include the determination to contribute to addressing global issues, thus showing our presence in the global community and defending our national interests.

On the basis of these three determinations, I will advance foreign policy and security measures, and achieve the creation of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Kishida stated at a press conference at the party's headquarters.

Kishida is known for his capacity to make compromises and listen carefully to the interlocutor. During the election campaign, he showed a notebook, dubbed by the journalists "Kishida's notebook," which he always carries with him and where he writes down the wishes and aspirations of people he meets while traveling around the country.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Democracy Japan All

Recent Stories

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

8 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

8 minutes ago
 Hearing of Rs 1 bln compensation case against Mees ..

Hearing of Rs 1 bln compensation case against Meesha Shafi adjourned

59 seconds ago
 CM setup coordination committee on dengue preventi ..

CM setup coordination committee on dengue prevention

1 minute ago
 Two brothers acquitted in murder case

Two brothers acquitted in murder case

1 minute ago
 Speaker KP Assembly awards best athletes Shakawat ..

Speaker KP Assembly awards best athletes Shakawat of Punjab, Tahmeen of KP

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.