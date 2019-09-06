UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Labour Government To Overhaul UK Immigration Detention System - Shadow Home Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:07 PM

Next Labour Government to Overhaul UK Immigration Detention System - Shadow Home Secretary

The Labour party plans to radically change the United Kingdom's immigration detention system once it becomes ruling again, Diane Abbott, Labour's Shadow Home Secretary, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The Labour party plans to radically change the United Kingdom's immigration detention system once it becomes ruling again, Diane Abbott, Labour's Shadow Home Secretary, said on Friday.

Her statement comes after the current Conservative government rejected the Home Affairs Select Committee's recommendations on immigration detention, which included avoiding detaining people over 60, ending separation of children from their parents, recognizing the vulnerability of LGBTQI+ people, and providing what it called "reasonable alternatives" to detention.

"The next Labour government will completely overhaul the system and make it much fairer. We will limit detention to 28 days as the Committee recommended, and we'll ensure that children, the victims of trafficking and other vulnerable people are never detained.

Under Labour, all applicants will have access to legal representation, including legal aid, so that justice is done," Abbott said in a statement.

She also claimed that Boris Johnson's government was "as committed to the hostile environment as [former prime Minister] Theresa May ever was," drawing comparisons with the 2018 Windrush scandal, when a number of emigrants from the former UK colonies in the Caribbean faced the treat of deportation.

Migration issues form one of the major political divides in modern UK politics, with the Conservative party advocating immigration restrictions, while Labour champions a more relaxed system.

Related Topics

Scandal United Kingdom May 2018 All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

PTI leaders visit martyrs' homes on Defence Day

3 minutes ago

Sheesha center raided in Rawat area Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan pays tribute to martyrs on defe ..

3 minutes ago

Raja Bashart visits Yadgar-e-Shuhda

3 minutes ago

NO IMF SOS mission, programme renegotiating: Finan ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister refuses to take new car

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.