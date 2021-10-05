Next Launch of Angara Heavy Lift Rocket Planned for December - Roscosmos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The third launch of the Angara-A5 heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Plesetsk space center is scheduled for December, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"In December, we plan to conduct regular tests of the Angara-A5 heavy lift rocket," Rogozin said.