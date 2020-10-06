(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The next launch of three Russian Gonets-M communications satellites is scheduled for November 26, a spokesperson for satellite operator Gonets told Sputnik.

On September 28, Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with three Gonets-M communications satellites and 19 small satellites was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in Russia's north.

It was reported that the next launch of three Gonets satellite was scheduled for November 16.

"According to a new plan, the launch of three Gonets-M satellite is scheduled for November 26," the spokesperson said.

The Gonets-D1M global low-orbit satellite system is designed to provide communications and data transmission in remote and hard-to-reach areas, including the Far North, as well as for industrial, transport and environmental monitoring.