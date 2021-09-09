Next Meeting Between Putin, Biden May Be Held in October - Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden may hold another meeting in October, Ukraine's Strana.ua online newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a US diplomatic source

Russia and the United States are currently in talks on organizing the leaders' second meeting in the near future, the online news outlet, which is currently under sanctions of the Ukrainian government, said.

The agenda will reportedly include strategic stability, arms control and cybersecurity, as well as regional issues, such as Ukraine, Afghanistan, Central Asia and the middle East.

The landmark summit in Geneva on June 16 marked the first meeting between Putin and Biden, which the presidents themselves assessed as productive. The two leaders agreed back then to launch consultations on strategic stability, as well as adopted a joint statement reaffirming commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.