UrduPoint.com

Next Meeting Between Putin, Biden May Be Held In October - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:35 PM

Next Meeting Between Putin, Biden May Be Held in October - Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden may hold another meeting in October, Ukraine's Strana.ua online newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a US diplomatic source

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden may hold another meeting in October, Ukraine's Strana.ua online newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a US diplomatic source.

Russia and the United States are currently in talks on organizing the leaders' second meeting in the near future, the online news outlet, which is currently under sanctions of the Ukrainian government, said.

The agenda will reportedly include strategic stability, arms control and cybersecurity, as well as regional issues, such as Ukraine, Afghanistan, Central Asia and the middle East.

The landmark summit in Geneva on June 16 marked the first meeting between Putin and Biden, which the presidents themselves assessed as productive. The two leaders agreed back then to launch consultations on strategic stability, as well as adopted a joint statement reaffirming commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Geneva United States Middle East May June October Government Asia

Recent Stories

CIA director calls on COAS, ISI Chief discusses ev ..

CIA director calls on COAS, ISI Chief discusses evolving situation in Afghanista ..

2 minutes ago
 AED500 fine, 4 black points for trucks, buses driv ..

AED500 fine, 4 black points for trucks, buses driving during fog: ADP

6 minutes ago
 Thai device tests for coronavirus in armpit sweat

Thai device tests for coronavirus in armpit sweat

17 seconds ago
 Stunted Growth: Malnutrition causes long term heal ..

Stunted Growth: Malnutrition causes long term health complications among childre ..

19 seconds ago
 12 wind projects with 610 MW achieve financial clo ..

12 wind projects with 610 MW achieve financial closing

25 seconds ago
 China orders gaming giants to cut 'effeminate' gen ..

China orders gaming giants to cut 'effeminate' gender imagery

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.