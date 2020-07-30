UrduPoint.com
Next Meeting Of BRICS Nations To Take Place In India In 2021- Moscow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Next Meeting of BRICS Nations to Take Place in India in 2021- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The representatives of BRICS countries ” Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa ” will hold the next meeting in India in 2021, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin told reporters on Thursday.

In 2021, the BRICS presidency will pass from Russia to India.

"The next meeting will most likely be held in India next year," Kobylkin said.

The minister added that this year, the meeting was held in the format of a video conference for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In late April, BRICS economy experts held a video conference, while health experts met online in early May.

Earlier in July, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma said that the foreign ministers of BRICS countries would meet in Moscow in September to review ongoing developments. The 12th annual summit of BRICS nations leaders was scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg July 21-23 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

