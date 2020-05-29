UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Meeting Of CIS Council Of Heads Of Gov't To Be Held On November 6 In Tashkent - Minsk

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:46 PM

Next Meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Gov't to Be Held on November 6 in Tashkent - Minsk

The next meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)' Council of Heads of Government will be held on November 6 in Uzbekistan's capital of Tashkent, the Belarusian Council of Ministers told Sputnik on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The next meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)' Council of Heads of Government will be held on November 6 in Uzbekistan's capital of Tashkent, the Belarusian Council of Ministers told Sputnik on Friday.

"The next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will be held on November 6 in Tashkent," a representative of the Belarusian Council of Ministers said.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas took part in an online session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

The Council of Ministers told Sputnik that a draft strategy of CIS economic development for the period until 2030 was adopted at the talks. The document reflects CIS nations' coordinated approaches to key goals, and areas and mechanisms of cooperation.

Apart from that, heads of CIS governments signed several documents, aimed at strengthening cooperation in transport, construction, energy, education, tourism, sports, culture, security, and youth policies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Education Tashkent Uzbekistan November From Government

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of women’ plight in jails, order ..

7 minutes ago

UAF distributes Eid gifts among foreign students

3 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi for expediting compensation ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish GDP Rises by 4.5% Year-on-Year in First Qu ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 responds to 302 emergencies during Eid ..

2 minutes ago

2,148 persons receive cash under Ehsaas Emergency ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.