MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The next meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)' Council of Heads of Government will be held on November 6 in Uzbekistan's capital of Tashkent, the Belarusian Council of Ministers told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas took part in an online session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

The Council of Ministers told Sputnik that a draft strategy of CIS economic development for the period until 2030 was adopted at the talks. The document reflects CIS nations' coordinated approaches to key goals, and areas and mechanisms of cooperation.

Apart from that, heads of CIS governments signed several documents, aimed at strengthening cooperation in transport, construction, energy, education, tourism, sports, culture, security, and youth policies.